Habul is eying a three-peat of victories at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour at Mt Panorama today in his SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG, which he will again share with Luca Stolz and Jules Gounon.

Bathurst is the oldest inland settlement in Australia and is located in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales, about 200 kilometres west of Sydney.

One of Australia's most progressive regional cities, Bathurst is most famous for its Mount Panorama motor racing circuit which is regarded as one of the most demanding tracks in the world and a bucket list venue for international drivers.

Habul realised a boyhood dream when he purchased a property on Mount Panorama's famous Conrod Straight in 2020.

Habul started racing karts at the age of seven and progressed to some junior categories before a lack of funds forced him out of the sport and motivated him to create one of the world's biggest solar development companies, which he now operates from the East Coast of the United States.

Bathurst Regional Council Mayor, Jess Jennings, made the ambassador announcement during a luncheon at Mount Panorama today where he was joined by Habul and his family between his driving stints.

“Kenny obviously has a passion for Australia and, in particular, his new home city of Bathurst,” said Jennings.

“It was big news when Kenny realised a boyhood dream and bought his own home on Conrod Straight at Mount Panorama a few years ago and he really has embraced the city ever since.

“In some respects he has been an unofficial ambassador for our city for many years and has been spruiking what we have to offer at races all over the world.

“Kenny is incredibly passionate and has already opened discussions with us on what else he can do for the city and we look forward to developing some of those ideas and hopefully seeing more of him and his family on a regular basis.

“He certainly gives local fans someone to cheer for in the Bathurst 12 Hour and other GT races around the world and it would be great if we could welcome him back here next year as a three-time winner.”

Habul admits that the hairs on the back of his neck stand up every time the massive Mount Panorama sign comes into view each time he flies into town.

“I love it here and it is a little humbling honestly to be asked to be an official ambassador for the city,” said Habul.

“It's special to me and my entire family. My favourite fish and chip shop, my favourite pub, my favourite bakery, they are all here and so different to anything in the United States or anywhere else in the world.

“And when it comes to the race track there is simply no other place like it in the world. To buy my own place on Conrad Straight a few years ago, really was a boyhood dream come true for me.

“It has been cool to have so many locals come up and have a chat and make me and my family feel so welcome. I am happy to call Bathurst my new hometown and now proud to be an official ambassador of the city.”

Part of the new partnership will see Habul carry the Bathurst Regional Council logo on his Mercedes-AMG at GT events around the world.

“I enjoy promoting Australia and Bathurst anytime I have the opportunity and I encourage every team and driver I can to come and be involved with this 12-hour race in particular,” said Habul.

“This race is now making progress after surviving the ‘Covid' era, but I think it has so much more potential to become an even bigger ‘must do' event on the world calendar.

“It would be great to see a full grid here in the not so distant future and teams planning time here to really enjoy not only the event and track, but what the whole region has to offer.”

Habul wasted no time confirming his involvement in this year's Bathurst 12 Hour by being the first official entry for the endurance classic when registrations opened.