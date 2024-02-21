“ACDelco parts have been preferred by the automotive trade industry for over 50 years and, in an exciting new development, selected ACDelco products are now available for purchase in Australia on the Supercheap Auto website,” said Chris Payne, General Manager Marketing ACDelco.

“It's timely to announce this partnership days before the opening round of the 2024 Supercars Championship season at Bathurst, as both brands are huge supporters of Australian motorsport.”

ACDelco DIY Service Kits are available for most makes and models, including Holden Commodore, Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Camry, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton, and many more.

“Ordering an ACDelco Service Kit for your vehicle is as easy as typing in your rego and searching for ACDelco Service Kits,” added Payne.

“The kits are available as a ‘Click and Collect,' or delivered straight to your door and most ACDelco Service Kits come with a fuel filter, oil filter, air filter and, where applicable, a cabin filter.

“They have almost everything you need to get the job done at home, and represent great value for money.”

ACDelco has also put together a special offer to celebrate the new partnership.

Simply purchase an ACDelco Service Kit from Supercheap Auto and receive a Gen3 Camaro Supercar Pull Back Racer (Terms and Conditions of sale apply and can be viewed at www.supercheapauto.com.au , is subject to availability and is offered on a while stocks last basis).

ACDelco will have a big on-track presence at this weekend's Bathurst 500 event thanks to its support of Aaron Borg in his Isuzu D-Max SuperUte and Jarrod Hughes, who has made the move to the Super2 Series in a Holden ZB Commodore.

In the Supercars Championship, ACDelco is also proudly associated with Red Bull Ampol Racing, Team 18, and, for the opening round of the season, with Matt Stone Racing.

“Everyone at ACDelco would like to wish our sponsored teams and drivers all the best for their races this weekend,” said Payne.

“It's great to be back racing at the Mountain!”