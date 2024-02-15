World champion Damon Hill has been confirmed for the March 16-17 event, held in the Adelaide Parklands.

Hill is no stranger to the venue, having taking part in the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide with Williams from 1993 until 1995.

The second-generation racer won the final event in the South Australian capital by a staggering two laps.

That came after he crashed out of the 1994 race in an incident with Michael Schumacher, a clash that decided the title in the German's favour.

In 1993, Hill stood alongside Australian Grand Prix winner Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in what proved to be both drivers' final F1 podium.

Hill's career spanned 115 races, from his debut with Brabham in 1992 to his 1996 world championship and eventual retirement at the end of 1999.

He amassed 22 race wins in that time and became the first son of a world champion to take the title himself – his father, Graham, was twice world champion with BRM in 1962 and Lotus in 1968.

Hill joins Valtteri Bottas, Guenther Steiner, and his Sky Sports colleague, David Croft, in attending the event.

As part of his appearance at the event, Hill will share his thoughts on F1 with fans in the Grand Marquee and take part in a signing session.

There is a host of F1 action on track too, with Adelaide-era cars complemented by more contemporary machinery and historic examples, including the controversial Arrows A1B.

Other iconic cars will also be present, including a Mazda 787B as won the 1991 Le Mans 24 Hour.