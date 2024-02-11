Albon is currently contracted with Williams through to the end of next season.

However, that has not stopped the Thai-licensed driver from being linked with a move away from the Grove team.

Following Lewis Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari, it has been suggested Albon is high on Toto Wolff's shopping list in terms of a replacement.

Red Bull Racing also has a potential vacancy with Sergio Perez out of contract at the end of the year.

“I would be denying it if I said there'd been questions and general chats around that wording, but let's say, truthfully, it's not really personally my area, that's more management and that kind of section,” Albon conceded.

“My focus is about driving. Where I stand is I'm very exciting to see how this [FW]46 develops how the car feels in Bahrain and the subsequent four-five-six races and get a feel for the progression I hope we've made as a team.

“My whole focus is on Williams and that's where I see myself, I'm seeing about the long-term future, and the rate of progression to me is also very important.

“Time will tell, but that's my short-sighted view.

“Of course things are moving around quite a lot, you guys know that, you guys also know there's a lot of rumours going around, but that's where I'm at.”

Albon has come of age since joining Williams at the start of 2022 following a difficult time within Red Bull's F1 programme.

That saw him begin his top flight career with Toro Rosso before being catapulted into the senior Red Bull Racing operation midway through his opening season.

He then failed to fire alongside Max Verstappen in 2020 and was moved into a test driver role for 2021.

Since joining Williams and returning to the F1 grid he has demonstrated his capabilities and begun to identify himself as a team leader as the squad rebuilds.

However, set to turn 28 in March, he is also aware his time in the sport is limited.

“I feel I'm at or very close to my peak, always improvements to be done, but generally with my experience now and where I am I feel like I'm deserving of a car that can score podiums and fight for wins,” he ventured.

“That's just being totally honest with how I see myself.

“More than anything, I want that team to be Williams and that's where I put all my work and all my efforts into.

“It's very clear to me, especially when you see the driver market, there's a huge interest in teams wanting the same driver for ‘25 and ‘26, that's how it looks like it's playing out, and let's see about that.

“Time will tell,” he added when asked if that meant he wouldn't explore other options.

“My focus is on 2024, let's keep it like that.

“The real focus is on making sure we make progress for 2025….

“I'm… realistically want to be with the team.

“If the team are where I want them to be, it'll be a long-term contract.

“We're going to go all the way or nothing, that's my idea at Williams.”