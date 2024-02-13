The West Australian is a Mercedes-AMG junior and, after joining Triple Eight JMR for the latter three races of the ALMS season, remains with the squad for the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener at Mount Panorama this weekend.

“Two wins for us here in Abu Dhabi, can't complain,” said Love.

“Obviously, starting off in Dubai was my first week out with the team so didn't really know what to expect.

“But we kicked it off strong, we've progressed really well over the last two weeks.

“The team couldn't be happier, I couldn't be happier, and we've got great momentum going into the Intercontinental championship at Bathurst next week.”

The just-completed ALMS season represented Triple Eight's debut in the competition, and it would come up just two points shy of the GT class title – which comes with it the reward of an invitation to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Brisbane-based team's GT3 programme is set for even more new frontiers in 2024, including the IGTC's 24 Hours of Spa and Indianapolis 8 Hour, after a two-car attack on Round 1 in Bathurst.

Love had come onboard for Race 3 of the five-race ALMS campaign while Broc Feeney was on Supercars duty, with pre-season shakedown and testing, while Luca Stolz and Prince Jefri Ibrahim having contested the full season.

“Starting from where we started in Sepang, I think the team really made a huge step, it was beyond what we expected,” said Ibrahim.

“We were just aiming to be in the top 10, but to be fighting for the championship, I think it's a really good step and a positive thing to look on from.

“A really great job by everyone involved, all the drivers, the team and we'll look forward to what's coming up next.”

Whincup joins Love and Ibrahim in Triple Eight's Pro-Am entry in this weekend's Bathurst 12 Hour, while its attack on the Pro class sees Feeney share the #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with new Supercars team-mate Will Brown and factory driver Mikael Grenier.

Stolz is also in the field, but back at the SunEnergy1 squad with which he has won the past two GT enduros at Mount Panorama.

PHOTOS: Triple Eight's Asian Le Mans Series success