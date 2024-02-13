Alonso made his F1 debut in 2001 and will embark on his 21st season in the championship this year.

In that time, he won two titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and had stints with McLaren, Ferrari, and Alpine.

He joined Aston Martin for 2023 on a two-year deal that expires at the current campaign's end.

Set to turn 43 before the end of the record-breaking 24-race season ahead, Alonso admitted he is uncertain whether he will continue.

“If I commit to a project in the future, for the next year or next few years, I need to be first ready myself to commit to that,” he told invited media, including Speedcafe.

“I will not drive a few more years in Formula 1 just to drive and to have fun; I'm not that kind of driver, I'm not that kind of person.

“If I want to keep driving it's because I know, starting from myself, that I can give 200 percent to the team on and off track; simulator work, marketing working, delivering the result on track.

“So I'm preparing for that in the eventuality that I want to keep racing.”

One of only three world champions on the grid and the only one out of contract for 2024, Alonso added that his first conversation, should he elect to continue, would be with Aston Martin.

That comes as Mercedes looks to the market to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

“My first priority will be always to sit down and discuss with Aston,” Alonso confirmed.

“They gave me the opportunity last year to join this organisation, which I'm very proud to be part of.

“With the new factory, with everything that's going on, there is a great future in this team, and I want to explore every possibility to race for many years here.”

A tweaked approach during pre-season has netted results, the two-time champion claims.

He boasts he is in better physical condition than ever, while a nutritionist's input has further refined his preparations.

That prompted him to suggest that the physical demand of racing in F1 is not what will prompt his eventual retirement.

“A few years ago, I would say that maybe 40 to 41 was the limit,” he began when asked how long he could carry on for.

“Now, after I saw myself last year, motivated and performing well, I was thinking maybe that I can keep racing [for a] few more years.

“This winter, I've been exceeding it with the expectations in terms of all the physical tests and everything that I did.

“So I will say that if you are motivated and if you want to commit, you can drive maybe until 48 or 49 or whatever – or even 50!

“But at the same time, you have to give up everything in life. Formula 1 needs total dedication.

“This is my 24th season or whatever in F1. I gave my life for 24 years to this sport, which I'm happy and I'm okay with that.

“I can keep doing [that] for a few more years but I don't know if I will be racing until 50 with such a demanding calendar and things like that – not for the abilities but because there are other things in life that I'm curious [about].”