The CDF was created to help clubs grow and develop with funds, which can be used to run participation programs and increase membership.

It is open to all Motorsport Australia affiliated clubs up to May 31, in three areas with projects that fit within each category likely to benefit. They are the purchase of Safety and Operational Equipment, Volunteer Upskilling & Club Capacity Building, and Participation Programs.

In 2023, 21 clubs received funds of up to $1500 to run events. Clubs can receive a similar amount apart from those that apply for the Participation Programs which is now raised to $3000.

Participation Programs comprise Come & Try Days, Junior Development and Women's Introduction to Motorsport Programs. Additionally, there will be support from MA staff available to get the programs started.

“The Supercheap Auto Club Development Fund is a great opportunity for clubs to get some financial assistance and put towards a program that will ultimately drive an increase in membership and participation at events,” said MA CEO Sunil Vohra Vohra.

“Applying for the Club Development Fund is a very simple process and I highly recommend clubs do it as there is nothing to lose – especially if clubs run an event within the participation segment.

“Motorsport Australia is invested in making our sport grow across all levels, but especially at grassroots level as that is the heartbeat of Australian motorsport.”

Further information is available at the Club Resource Centre, motorsport.org.au/CDF, or they can contact their Regional Development Executive.