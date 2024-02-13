Melbourne-based Quad Lock, an existing personal sponsor of the three-time Supercars champion, will make its first appearance as the major backer of the #97 Chevrolet Camaro in the Portland race on June 1.

The outdoor lifestyle brand, which sells its innovative and market-leading phone mounting products in more than 100 countries around the world including America, will also serve as an associate sponsor throughout the season.

“It's pretty cool that Quad Lock is joining me in America,” said van Gisbergen.

“They joined me in Supercars in 2022 and neither of us ever dreamed we would be coming to America together to run in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series.

“I hope NASCAR fans take a look at their products and come to rely on them as much as I do.”

Quad Lock was also onboard the #91 Chevrolet Camaro when the New Zealander won his very first NASCAR race, in the Cup Series on the Chicago Street Circuit in July 2023.

Its latest deal with Trackhouse, though, is something new again.

Quad Lock Sponsorship Manager Dominic Storey said, “Quad Lock is thrilled to venture into the world of NASCAR as a primary sponsor.

“As Quad Lock continues its growth in the US market, the collaboration with Trackhouse Racing, Kaulig Racing and the inclusion of our brand ambassador, Shane van Gisbergen, presents a fantastic alignment for everyone involved.

“We eagerly anticipate achieving success together, both on and off the track in the coming future.”

How many races Quad Lock will enjoy major sponsor status for in 2024 has not yet been announced, with WeatherTech previously named in that role for the majority of his full Xfinity Series season (17 races out of 33) and four of his seven Cup Series outings.

United States hamburger chain Wendy's was also set to sponsor his first Cup race at the famed Talladega, although it is not known if that deal with Trackhouse has been rejigged given SVG will now contest all 40 of his Xfinity and Cup races with partner team Kaulig Racing.

Of note also is that Trackhouse's latest sponsor announcement states that, “Van Gisbergen will also race in a minimum of seven Cup Series races in 2024 with Kaulig,” which appears to leave open the possibility of an even bigger programme in the top tier.

Van Gisbergen makes his Xfinity debut this weekend, although his first race is only set to come after he also contests the ARCA encounter earlier this Saturday (local time) at Daytona.