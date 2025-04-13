The starting grid has a handful of changes compared to the order from Qualifying, where Oscar Piastri snared his second career pole.

Nico Hulkenberg found himself relegated to 16th after his Qualifying 1 lap was controversially deleted while he was on track for Q2.

That has seen a shuffling of positions towards the back of the pack, with Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon gaining places.

There have also been changes at the front of the grid after both Mercedes drivers copped one-place penalties.

They were sent into the pit lane too early ahead of a red flag restart when Ocon crashed early in Qualifying 2.

George Russell had qualified second but will now line up directly behind pole sitter Piastri, while Kimi Antonelli slips off the second row to fifth.

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 01:00 AEST tonight.