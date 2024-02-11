The third generation racer who won the first race, held off reigning champion Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30N) for the last race win. Buchan finish second for the round, ahead of Jordan Cox who won the second race which gave the Peugeot 308 all the victories.

The feature category on the Shannons SpeedSeries started with the reverse top 10 race. Cox began sixth on the grid and bolted straight to the lead with Clay Richards (Cupra Leon) in second from third spot, and ahead of Ryan Casha (Peugeot).

A Turn 4 incident between two Audis triggered the Safety Car before the first lap was completed. Indonesian Glenn Nirwan tagged Marcus LaDelle which put both out and caused slight damage to front of Tom Oliphant's Hyundai.

After the race resumption, Cox was pressured all the way by Richards to get his first win since Symmons Plains in 2022. Casha staved off Zac Soutar (Audi) and John Martin (Honda Civic FL5) was next after he started on pole. Bargwanna improved three places ahead of Aaron Cameron (Peugeot), Dylan O'Keeffe (Link & Co) and Tony D'Alberto (Civic FL5).

From pole position Bargwanna led throughout. Buchan was hard on heels for a greater part of the race until a fuel pressure issue hampered his pace in the final laps. He still held onto second ahead of Cox who remained third from the beginning.

Kept busy for the duration, Soutar held off Casha, D'Alberto and Richards as they spent many laps nose to tail. Cameron finished eighth, in front of O'Keeffe, Iain McDougall (Audi RS3) and Martin. Brad Harris (Honda) finished ahead of McDougall but a 15s penalty for contact that spun off Oliphant on the first lap, placed him 12th.

The latter would retire from the race after 12 of the 17 laps as LaDelle was classified 13th ahead of Nirwan.