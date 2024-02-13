As has been the case for the last several years, qualifying and racing will be broadcast live for Australian viewers on Fox Sports and the Seven Network – with a total of 17 hours of live coverage across Saturday and Sunday.

However, all six practice sessions will now be streamed live, in Australia and around the world, via the Bathurst 12 Hour's social media channels.

After Practice 5 and Practice 6 on Saturday morning, coverage on Fox Sports/Kayo Sports/Seven kicks off at 12:30 and runs through to 17:00 AEDT, featuring qualifying and the Pirelli Shootout for the prestigious Allan Simonsen Pole award.

Sunday's telecast starts at 05:30 AEDT, just in time for race start at 05:45 local time, and wraps up at 18:00 AEDT.

All sessions will also be available via the Radio Show Ltd's network of channels across the entire weekend while Saturday and Sunday's full telecasts will be streamed live to international audiences, including via the Bathurst 12 Hour website and the GT World YouTube channel.

Chad Neylon will host the broadcast, with commentary from international sportscar specialist John Hindhaugh, Bathurst 12 Hour stalwart Richard Craill, and five-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

Shea Adam, Jack Perkins and Neylon will report from pit lane, with Matt Naulty leading the commentary of the support categories.

“The Repco Bathurst 12 Hour is a fantastic way to start the season and a great way to kick off the Bathurst SuperFest,” said Supercars Head of Broadcast, Nathan Prendergast.

“The international field, stars like Valentino Rossi going head-to-head with some of Supercars' biggest names and incredible cars from brands like Mercedes-AMG, Audi, BMW Porsche and Lamborghini make it a really unique and special event.

“We have a great on-air team assembled to make sure every angle is covered; we can't wait for people to follow the action via our broadcasting partners at Fox Sports, Kayo and the Seven Network.

“It starts a huge fortnight that will see our team produce more than 40 hours of live television across five days from Mount Panorama, culminating in the Thrifty Bathurst 500 a week later.”

The live streaming of all Bathurst 12 Hour practice sessions comes after coverage was restricted to audio only in previous years.

Practice 1 starts on Friday at 08:15 local time/AEDT.

How to watch the Bathurst 12 Hour: TV and streaming times

Friday, February 16 Practice sessions Live stream on Bathurst 12 Hour social media channels Saturday, February 17 Practice sessions Live stream on Bathurst 12 Hour social media channels 12:30 17:00 Fox Sports/Kayo 12:30 17:00 7Two (all markets) Sunday, February 18 05:30 18:00 Fox Sports/Kayo 05:30 18:00 Seven, 7mate, 7Two (check local guides)

All times local/AEDT/UTC +11