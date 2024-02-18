Weerts, who was running third, rode the wall at The Cutting after he was tagged by field's sole Ginetta while trying to lap the GT4.

Colin White was behind the wheel of the #56 Ginetta and initially stayed on drivers' left before they made contact at the pinch point on the run into the tight left-hander.

The incident is the first real crash of the weekend for a GT3 car and has brought about the fourth Safety Car period of the race.

With most nearing the end of their stint, the Safety Car period has brought most of the contenders into pit lane.

Luca Stolz stayed out in the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG and has inherited top spot, with the previously race-leading #912 Manthey EMA Porsche now second after its latest visit to the pits.

Weerts had been driving with Sheldon van der Linde, who qualified the car, and Dries Vanthoor.