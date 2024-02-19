There were reports of graffiti at almost all points of the circuit, perpetrated each evening once the track opened.

The instances were heightened in comparison to past Bathurst 12 Hours, with organisers forced to put on extra security at night – not unheard of for the Bathurst 1000, but a first for the round-the-clock GT race.

The focus of the graffiti seemed to be drawings of male genitalia.

Sign Event, which looks after trackside signage at Supercars-promoted events, confirmed that there was more work than usual required to restore signs in readiness for track action each day this year.

The workload was roughly two hours once the track closed each evening, and then another three hours each morning before TV cameras started rolling and cars hit the circuit.

“There was definitely more [graffiti] than usual,” Sign Event founder Mark Weissel told Speedcafe.

“The 12 Hour has never had it. I think it's maybe because its a blend of the two events, that's where it might have stepped up a bit.”

Changeover of signs from the Repco-backed Bathurst 12 Hour to the Thrifty Bathurst 500 kicked off last night, with the Sign Event crew currently racing the weather, with more storms predicted for Monday afternoon.

Around seven major signage points will change between the two events with plans for the work to be completed by Wednesday.