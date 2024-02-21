SBS will show comprehensive coverage of both qualifying and the race itself this Easter weekend.

The Saturday telecast commences at 13:00 AEDT, encompassing not just qualifying but also support categories, and wraps up at 17:00 AEDT.

On Sunday, the show will be on-air from 11:30 AEDT, in time for race start and running all the way through until the chequered flag flies just prior to 18:00 local time.

The deal brings the production car enduro back to free television after being streamed on Stan Sport in recent years as part of the SpeedSeries' deal with the Nine-owned platform.

This year, the Bathurst 6 Hour is a standalone affair again, rather than being part of the SpeedSeries, with a diverse undercard headlined by the return of the Australian Formula Ford Series to Mount Panorama.

Improved Production, the Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge, Pulsar Series, Supermini Challenge, and the HQ Racing Association will also feature.

More than 60 entries have been received for the headline act, with the event taking place from March 29-31.

The SBS announcement is the latest in a flurry of media news in recent days.

Seven's Bathurst 12 Hour telecast finished seventh on national total people reach on Sunday, while SEN has announced today that former Seven personality Matthew White will commentate on its Supercars coverage in 2024.