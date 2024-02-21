This weekend's Supercars season-opener forms the latter half of the 10-day ‘Bathurst SuperFest', an initiative which was pulled together in relatively short time after Newcastle City Council dithered over a new contract before finally axing the Newcastle 500 for good.

As it stands, it is regarded by paddock figures as a temporary solution, while Newcastle's neighbour, Cessnock City Council, has put its hand up to be the replacement opener from as early as 2025 with the ‘Wine Country 500'.

Bathurst, though, is open to another SuperFest next year.

“Absolutely,” replied Cr Jennings when asked by Speedcafe if BRC is interested in the concept in the longer term.

“For any of the major race events where we draw a strong external crowd, definitely looking to increase and broaden the offering; a slightly more diverse offering that's not just strictly about the on-track events.

“I think that works; it's a win-win for the race fans who come here [and] might want to stay another day or two, but it also appeals more to the local community, and that's what we want to see.

“We don't want to see our town sort of split into two, just because of a race event. We want to actually present something for the whole community to enjoy.”

Asked to clarify if he was also referring to the 12 Hour-plus-Supercars element, Cr Jennings replied, “We'd take it if we could get it.

“I don't know if that's really a reality in future in terms of having those events back-to-back, but let's just see what happens over the future.

“Who can predict exactly what's going to happen?”

As noted by Speedcafe when it revealed plans for the SuperFest, the concept appears to exploit a loophole in state legislation which limits Mount Panorama to five motor racing events per year, but does not specify how long an event may run.

The five had already been exhausted by Supercars' Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour 12 Hour, the Australian Racing Group's Bathurst 6 Hour and Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, and the Challenge Bathurst sprint/regularity.

While off-track SuperFest activities continue for the next two nights in Bathurst's CBD, the on-track activity is not continuous, and the Motorsport Australia permit which was issued for the Bathurst 12 Hour stipulated that the event shall run from “14/02/2024 to 18/02/2024.”

That means, so far as motorsport regulations are concerned, the SuperFest is in fact two events rather than one.

Regardless of contractual and legislative details, the 10-day programme has spawned innovative activations in town, including moonlight cinemas and stage shows, which have been hailed by Cr Jennings.

“[We are] delighted to have Supercars backing a suite of events for the community and for the fans who come here, ranging from live music every night, moonlight cinema, live theatre at BMEC [Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre], as well as, of course, the world's greatest babysitters, The Wiggles, on Thursday night,” he said.

“I think it's wonderful to have race fans see more of Bathurst, get a sense of the local town, the local businesses, develop more of a relationship with the town, and that's what keeps bringing people back.

“It's not just what goes on at the top of the mountain, and I really commend Supercars for investing in the off-track events this time around.”

Today's activities include the Twilight Transporter Parade while tomorrow night, for the first time ever, Supercars will undertake the ‘Track to Town' concept which has become a 12 Hour tradition, with four Gen3 race cars to be driven into the CBD from Mount Panorama.

Earlier this week, Monday night's playing of the Fast Cars stage show is said to have brought more than 150 patrons into BMEC, which is regarded as a big turnout for Bathurst for that time of week.