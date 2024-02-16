The decision by the WSC Group, which promotes the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour (WTCR), was announced today including via the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series' website.

Speedcafe understands that the Rogers, who own a 75 percent share of the Australian Racing Group which owns the local rights to the touring car category, met with Bathurst Regional Council today to inform them of developments.

It is believed that the decision is cost-related, which is consistent with WSC's statement that reads, in part: “WSC has advised ARG of its decision more than eight months ahead of the first scheduled Australian round, after forward planning highlighted the increasing challenges for Kumho FIA TCR World Tour teams to commit to sending multiple race cars and associated infrastructure to Australia.”

The Bathurst International remains on the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series calendar on November 8-10 but the extra, ‘Race Sydney' round on November 1-3 has been dropped, with the category to shift to the October 18-20 event at Sydney Motorsport Park.

According to the aforementioned statement, “ARG remains committed, with the support of WSC, to delivering a TCR race of international significance at this year's Supercheap Auto Bathurst International and ensuring Australian drivers have the opportunity to once again compete against elite level TCR drivers from around the world.”

WSC referred to “issues that are delaying international deliveries around the globe in 2024 as a result of current international events,” which follows at least two Bathurst 12 Hour entries being withdrawn before this weekend's event due to shipping issues.

As it stands, the decision relates to only this year's Bathurst International and the now-axed Race Sydney.

Furthermore, “WSC has indicated it plans to return in 2025 and beyond, with the FIA international series intended to be a key part of the future of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.”

However, the development is yet another blow to Bathurst's so-called ‘fifth event', which was originally conceived as the stage for a 500km, two-driver TCR enduro involving competitors from around the world.

Pandemic border closures put paid to what would have been the 2020 event and the 2021 edition was folded into a late-year Bathurst 1000.

When the Bathurst International's debut finally came in 2022, the international component was rather skinny, although WTCR teams finally descended to Australia in 2023.

If it does indeed turn out that the WTCR component is unviable going forward, then questions would logically be raised about the future of the Bathurst International.

Round 2 of the 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, which remains a seven-round competition, takes place at Symmons Plains on March 15-17.