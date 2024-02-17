A two-car dice over the concluding laps of the Duggan Family Hotels Combined Sedans Race 2 saw Geoff Taunton (spaceframe IRC GT SS) edge out New Zealander Agus Fogg in his Ford Mustang. However Taunton received a five-second penalty for undercutting the category regulation minimum lap time.

Taunton had a built a small lead in the early part of the morning race before Fogg was able to bring the gap down and take the lead. He held off the Taunton challenge until the final corner after which Taunton won the drag to the finish line by 0.2s.

Scott Cameron (Commodore/Chev) finished third while Steve Lacey (IRC) who started 10th, made a late move on Paul Boschert (Corvette/Dodge) to grab fourth. Rob Vanderkamp (V8 Touring Car Ford BF Falcon) was next in front of Michael Learoyd (Production Sports Chev Corvette).

Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev) started 35th, made it to 19th when he was turned around at Murrays Corner. He resumed in 35th and made it eighth ahead of John Ford (Mercedes C63/Chev) and Michael King (Mitsubishi Evo 8 RS).

Fogg won the start of the third race and led with small margin over Taunton through to when the Safety Car was deployed. Lib Palermo (Holden Commodore) went off at the Chase and tagged Mark Griffith (Mercedes C63) and then the wall.

There would be a one-lap dash to the chequer. Fogg led up the mountain, but at McPhillamy Park he was off the road and crashed. Duggan finished second with Boschert, Cameron, Lacey, King, Vanderkamp, Greg Waters (Corvette), Tony Saint (Mazda RX7/Chev) and Nick Mantikos (BMW M2 Competition).

Both the Group S Classic Sports Car races were won by Terry Lawlor in his Shelby GT350. The first of the two outings had him off 10th with the top 10 from Race 1 reversed. He made it to third by the end of the first lap behind the Porsche 911 Carreras driven by Geoff Morgan and Andrew Purvis.

Lawlor was in front the next time around and won the race ahead of Morgan. Purvis was a distant third in front of Wayne Potts (Datsun 280Z), Andrew Whiteside (911) and Doug Barbour who started at the back of the grid in his 911.

The Similarly mounted James Calvert-Jones followed from Michael McKelliget (Datsun 260Z), Spencer Rice (Alfa Romeo GTV) and Joe Calleja (Corvette Stingray). David Cunneen was in sixth place until he hit oil at Murrays Corner and bunkered. The oil was left by the Tim Lynas Porsche 928 where its engine blew the lap before.

The Race 3 grid was as per qualifying with Lawlor the pole man and the leader from the outset ahead of Morgan. Barbour went to third while further back, Andrew Whiteside had a kangaroo on his Porsche at Reid Park and smashed the windscreen as well as damage to the bonnet.

The race continued until John DalCollo (Datsun 240Z) and Hugh Harrison (Alfa) spun at McPhillamy and the former landed in the gravel trap. The Safety Car was out, and the race finished behind it. Lawler won from Morgan, Barbour, Purvis, Cunneen, Calleja, Rice, McKelliget and Tom Walstab (928).