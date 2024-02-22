Reigning series winner Joel Heinrich returns in the Osborn's Transport entry and has many challengers to his attempt to net back-to-back titles.

Josh Anderson joins an expanded Corish Motorsports team which will field four entries. Another frontrunner back is Motorsport25's Reece Chapman after he finish third in last year's series.

It was an impressive Aussie Racing Car rookie campaign for seasoned Saloon Car/HQ Holden racer Brandon Madden of Riskie Racing. The highlight of the year was his victory at Queensland Raceway.

Cody Brewczynski will be with Western Sydney Motorsport after his best outing last year was at the final round at New Zealand's Highland Park. There he pushed guest driver Shane van Gisbergen throughout the meeting. Like his team boss Craig Thompsom, Brewczynski will also compete in the V8 Superutes round at Bathurst.

Kody Garland has forsaken TCR Australia to concentrate on his return to Aussie Racing Cars. Likewise former series runner up Kyle Ensbey will be another to join the field.

One interesting debutant is South Australian Excel racer Asher Johnston who will have the support of leading Australian motorsport commentator Richard Craill.

After racing in Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series, Jordan Freestone and former Aussie Racing Cars place getter Ryan Reynolds bolster the strong opening round line up.

The Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will contest its usual four race schedule at Bathurst in what is the first time the category will compete at Mt Panorama since 2020.

Round 1 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series opens the event with practice on Friday at 7:25am AEDT. On a busy day, qualifying will take place at 10:40am and Race 1 at 2:25pm. There will be two races on Saturday at 7:50am and 11:00am with the last race on Sunday at 10:10am.