The Albury-based squad will field a total of six Supercars in 2024 thanks to its expanded, all-rookie Super2 effort.

Gillis' #9 ZB Commodore will carry backing from café/convenience chain Bowser Bean and also Coca-Cola, which has expanded its partnership with BJR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleary's #19 ZB Commodore sports Sync Music branding in a bold red and black design.

While both are rookies to Super2, both have Mount Panorama experience thanks to their exploits in the Trans Am Series, which visited Bathurst last November.

They are back after two days of testing earlier this month at Winton.

Karting ace Gillis said, “To have the support from Bowser Bean Cafe for my debut in Super2 is amazing. I cannot thank them enough for coming on board.

“The car looks terrific. The BJR guys have not only produced a great looking race car, I know they've been hard at work preparing for this weekend.

“Having the back-to-back test days was very useful for the whole squad, so we're really set up to head into the first round on the front foot.”

Cleary has had a particularly busy month jetting back and forth to New Zealand for the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

The 17-year-old remarked, “Being able to reveal the livery is the last piece of the puzzle before I get in the car this weekend, so I'm pretty excited by it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It looks like a fast race car and I'm ready to head out on to the Mountain this weekend.

“I've had a whirlwind couple of months with racing in NZ and testing here in Australia but I've been looking forward to coming back to Bathurst the whole time.

“Can't wait to get this season underway.”

Coca-Cola Europacific has spread its backing throughout the Supercars Championship and Super2 paddock since departing Erebus, and is also affiliated with Bowser Bean.

BJR team owner Brad Jones said, “It's great seeing international companies like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Aussie companies like Bowser Bean giving young kids a helping hand to realise their dreams.”

PHOTOS: BJR Super2 liveries

Images: Supplied