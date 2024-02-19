Melbourne's William Calleja heads to the final round of the WSK Super Masters Series in two weeks' time with a 10 point lead in the Mini category after his third consecutive podium in Franchiacorta, Italy.

Calleja was leading the final, heading towards his second straight win, however it wasn't to be with his closest rival in the title race, Spaniard, Daniel Miron Lorente making the decisive move with just corners remaining in the final.

The Victorian heads to the final round at Sarno over February 28-March 2 with a 10 point lead over Miron Lorente.

In other Australian results at the penultimate Super Masters Series event, Hudson Petta finished 18th in the Under-10s.

