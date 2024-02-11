Campbell netted his second victory for at the Shannons SpeedSeries weekend in his new BMW M2 Competition, the car that has replaced his former Mitsubishi Evo X that crashed heavily last year.

From the outset of the Sunday race which was over 19 laps and in very hot conditions, Campbell was pressured by Simon Hodges (BMW M4) who looked to grab the lead on several occasions.

Ultimately he did with dive down the inside at the Turn 9 Dandenong Road corner. But his glee lasted just three corners later. The engine temperature had risen significantly as he trailed Campbell and he had to slow to cool it down.

It allowed the Sherrin brothers to take over second and third to the flag. For much of the race, Iain led his brother and was in just behind Campbell and Hodges. On Lap 16, Grant passed Iain at Turn 1, but the latter regained second shortly after.

Hodges salvaged fourth which meant he and co-driver Jayden Ojeda who won the first race, would finish second in Class and second outright.

Fifth for the fourth time was the Class A2 Chev Camaro driven by Nathan Callaghan and Chris Lillis with two races each. Callaghan was the custodian for the lone Sunday race and after he was beaten away by class rival Matt Holt, relegated the HSV Clubsport pilot before the end of the first lap.

Holt was left to dice with Ben Gersekowski in his Class B2 BMW M3 E92 with them close throughout and sixth ultimately went in favour of the latter. Gersekowski took his class laurels despite a tyre issue that forced him out of Race 3.

Next was Paolo Buccini in the BMW M140i who took four class wins over Chris Sutton in his Evo X. In Class C, father and son Rob and Alan Jarvis were able to bring their VW Polo GTi thought to 10 with the latter at the wheel for the last.