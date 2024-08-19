They will replace Tom McLennan and Nathan Morcom for the Monochrome GT4 Australia fourth round at Phillip Island next weekend.

King has vast experienced and previously raced in Formula Fords and Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series in which he finished second in 2018 and 2019. He then tackled the Supercheap TCR Australia Series for fourth in the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS3 LMS before a switch to a DashSport Hyundai i30N.

He has since raced in Porsche Carrera Cup and in the Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series. In the latter, he partnered with Levitt in his Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. They also contested the Bathurst 6 Hour.

“I was out for the majority of 2024 and helped out Tony Levitt massively in the 6 Hour with his Production Car, and now it's come to fruition that we're gonna run a GT4 together,” King said.

“I think we can be competitive. Method Motorsport itself has been competitive. Chaz has started to work out the cars, Aaron knows the cars really well and the McLarens were fast at QR.

“I'm sure we'll be quick, and I've got every faith that Tony will be quick as an AM as well. He'll be a great bronze driver, so I am keen to see how he'll go for his debut.”

Levitt has raced in both state and national production car event. For both it will be their first event in a GT4.

“I've always wanted to drive with Luke because without some words of encouragement he gave me in 2018, I probably would never have gone any further with my racing career,” said Levitt.

“It's also taken us until now to get the opportunity with Chaz Mostert at Method Motorsport. I was going to drive the McLaren last year at the Bathurst 12 hour, but it was too much to take on back then, so I just kept going with the C63 in the Australian Production Cars and the Queensland Production Cars.

“I have not driven the McLaren before, and Phillip Island will be the first time I run in it. I did a round there in the C63 last year, but I'm actually quite excited to go again because it will be the first time I've gone around the Island with wings and slicks.”

Method Motorsport has had a strong campaign in GT4 in its first season. The team has had race victories twice this year and is second in the Silver Cup standings.

The inaugural GT Festival takes place at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on August 23-25 and has free entry for spectators. It can also be viewed via the live broadcast on Kayo/Foxtel, as well as the GT World YouTube Channel.