As revealed by Speedcafe, the Perth-based squad is set to run two new Ferrari 296 GT3s with factory support from Maranello in Aussie GT this year.

It has now unveiled a top driver line-up, led by Supercars and GT star Mostert.

He will be joined by reigning GT World Challenge Australia champion Liam Talbot, the pair having raced Audis together in the past.

The second Arise Racing GT Ferrari will be raced by ex-Porsche ace and Supercars rookie Jaxon Evans, who will partner Arise regular Elliot Schutte.

“[It's] an exciting project with all the right ingredients [and it] fuels my excitement for the season ahead,” Evans said.

“I'm pretty pumped to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3 car, at some of the best circuits in the country. The car is a work of art that has already accomplished big results in European [and] US competition.

“Everybody's a Ferrari fan, even if they say they're not!”

For Schutte the deal marks a step up from Radicals, the West Aussie having cut his teeth in sim racing before teaming up with Arise and the Lance East group.

“I'm incredibly excited to team up with Lance East, Jaxon Evans and Arise Racing for 2024,” he said.

“It hasn't quite sunk in that we'll be racing Ferrari GT3 cars this year – it wasn't too long ago that I was sim racing in my bedroom.

“I can't thank [Lance East owner] Laurence [Escalante] enough for the support he's given me and the entire team and to the Arise Racing driver development programme – together they've genuinely made a dream come true.”

Arise Racing GT will debut at the first round of the GT World Challenge Australia season at Phillip Island on April 12-14.