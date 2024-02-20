The 2023 Mike Kable Young Gun has stepped up to Super2 this year in a PremiAir Racing-prepared car which was built by Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The development is notable not just for commercial reasons.

Speculation had been ride that PremiAir would snap up Brodie Kostecki, who looks set for a lasting split from Erebus even if his absence has only been confirmed with respect to this weekend's Thrifty Bathurst 500.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that momentum for such a switch has stalled for now, with the 2023 champion's original Erebus contract tying him to the team again this year, although the speculation has not gone away.

McLeod won eight races in the Super3 class in 2023 but could not take out the series after two dramas outside of his control at Sandown cruelled his title chances.

Coca-Cola backing has also appeared on the rear quarter panel of the #55 Tickford Racing entry in the Repco Supercars Championship, while Erebus has teased a 2024 livery which now appears to sport expanded backing from Bic.

Practice for Round 1 of the 2024 Super2 Series starts this Friday.