Murray, who ran his Pirtek Team Murray entry at the 100th Indy 500 in 2016 with Matt Braham, has volunteered to chaperon the winner and their guest at this year's race, May 23-26.

Fans have less than a week to enter this year's raffle, which closes next Monday, March 4, at 4.30pm Australian Eastern Standard time.

Tickets for the raffle are just $20 and can be purchased directly through www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com – with all proceeds going to St Vincent's Hospital.

After three successful years at the Bathurst 1000, the Ultimate Motorsport Prize programme has been extended to include a second raffle to the Indy 500.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize was created as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney and has been a great success thanks to the generosity of Pirtek and other stakeholders.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Prize has been created as an extension of that and has been done in partnership with Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.com, which was founded by Murray in 2009.

“The Indy 500 Ultimate Motorsport Prize will be an incredible experience for the winner and their guest. A bit like the winners in the ‘Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory' movie,” said Murray.

“You cannot over-sell the Indy 500 as an event and to have the support of Team Penske, Indycar and Pirtek means more doors than usual can be opened.

“While the list of activities and experiences for the winners is already extensive, I have a few extra surprises up my sleeve which will add some icing to the cake.

“For just $20, I am not sure why every motorsport and sports fan in Australia has not given themselves a chance of winning it.

“I can assure you that the winners will have a time they will never forget.”

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2024 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Team Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and or Will Power, access to the Team Penske hospitality area, a meet and greet with NBC's Australian commentator Leigh Diffey, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton, said he was delighted to have ‘Crusher' as the winners' personal guide.

“There are not too many people better connected in US motorsports than ‘Crusher',” said Dutton.

“He has a real passion for the sport and Pirtek's experience with Team Murray at the Speedway in 2016 is something none of us will ever forget.

“We could not have been happier when Crusher took up our offer to host our winners, who will receive his full attention. I cannot wait to hear the stories from race week – I can assure you, there will be plenty of them.

“Team Penske and Indycar have been incredibly generous with their support of this program, knowing that all the proceeds from the raffle are going to a fantastic cause.

“We hope everyone digs deep in this final week so we can raise as much money as possible for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

“Pirtek is proud to underwrite the initiative to ensure all monies raised are put to maximum use.”

Winner of the Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle will be announced on Monday, March 4 at 5pm Australian Eastern Standard time – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 23-26, 2024.

The inaugural raffle has been made possible by Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.com.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.