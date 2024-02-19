Race 1 of the Xfinity Series season, Shane van Gisbergen's debut in the category, is set to kick off at 11:00 ET/Tuesday 03:00 AEDT, before the Cup Series field line up for a start at 14:30 ET/Tuesday 06:30 AEDT.

Inclement weather has caused several changes to the programme at Daytona International Speedway, with the ARCA race brought forward to late Friday night.

Xfinity qualifying was run two hours late to a shortened format before attempts to run the race that Saturday afternoon slot were abandoned.

Final practice for the Daytona 500 was washed out, before an early decision to shift the race itself back to Monday due to a combination of rain and weather forecasts.

In Xfinity, Jesse Love will take up pole position while van Gisbergen qualified fifth on debut.

Later in Cup, it will be pole-sitter Joey Logano and fellow Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell on the front row.