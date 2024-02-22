The Barry Ryan-led team will this season field Jack Le Brocq in Car #9 and, for the first event at least, Todd Hazelwood in Car #99, amid the ongoing absence of Brodie Kostecki.

The new look for its Chevrolet Camaros, two brand-new chassis for the year ahead, was shown off this morning in pit lane at Mount Panorama, where it occupies the first two garages by virtue of being the 2023 teams' champion.

As expected once the Erebus transporter broke cover in the past 24 hours, both cars are sporting major backing from TFH Hire Services, to which Hazelwood was already linked through his 2024 Trans Am Series campaign.

The livery is otherwise largely unchanged relative to that which Erebus ran in shakedown and pre-season testing at Winton earlier in the month, although flashes of TFH yellow and red have been added.

Confirmed also is the swap from Car #1 to #99 for that which Hazelwood is driving.

He ran with Car #1 at Winton but only Kostecki is entitled to race with such an identifier, as the most recent drivers' champion, notwithstanding it was earned with Erebus.

Erebus's recently installed Team Principal, Brad Tremain, said, “The support of TFH coming into the Bathurst 500 has been invaluable and really lifted spirits.

“We're stoked Brett [Thomas, CEO] and everyone at TFH Racing not only share our passion for the sport but believe we can go out there and continue where we left off in 2023.

“We're hoping this is just the start of a long and successful partnership,” he added.

“The cars look mega and we can't wait to get both Jack and Todd out there on track.”

Thomas is already heavily invested in motorsport, with the TFH Racing team now supporting entries in Trans Am, Toyota 86s, TA2, Aussie Racing Cars, Speedway and Series X3 Queensland.

“We're pumped to add Supercars to that list, especially to be working with the awesome crew at Erebus Motorsport,” he said.

“We can't wait to support Jack, Todd, and the whole team here at the Mountain as they show Supercars fans they're here to race.”

Erebus's Camaros are also carrying an “In loving support of Dana Wyhoon” message on the rear windscreens following the passing of the Image Racing co-owner in recent days.

PHOTOS: Erebus Motorsport 2024 Supercars livery

