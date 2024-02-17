M-Motorsport thus holds provisional pole position although the faster half of the field is still to head out, before the two-part Top 10 Shootout is held late this afternoon.

Nevertheless, Wood's 2:03.4246s, which was at least six tenths of a second faster than anyone else managed in the half-hour session for the slower half of Practice 6, gives the team a fighting chance of making the shootout.

Wall Racing was second courtesy of Tony D'Alberto's 2:04.0406s in the #93 Lamborghini and Supabarn claimed third by virtue of David Russell's 2:04.0691s in the #47 Mercedes-AMG.

The #48 Mercedes-AMG was the last car of an initial 11 to set its first flying lap time, but Wood immediately put it on top with a 2:08.3315s.

So began an early duel between him and D'Alberto, who was almost a full lap further into his run and immediately shifted the benchmark to a 2:07.0349s.

Wood responded with a 2:05.3955s but was again bettered almost instantly by a 2:05.2371s from D'Alberto, who backed that up with a 2:04.7532s.

The #13 Phantom Global Racing Porsche was a surprise participant in the slower half of qualifying, being the lone Pro class entry, and was sporting some scars on the right-front corner.

It did not stop Joel Eriksson from putting the #13 911 GT3 R into second place on a 2:05.2328s, although officials soon instructed the team to pit due to the loose bodywork.

D'Alberto had filed into the pit lane by the time Russell took over the ascendancy on behalf of the #47 Mercedes-AMG crew with a 2:04.6784s in the 15th minute.

The clouds moved over Mount Panorama for the second half of the hit-out, raising expectations about the pace in the closing stages.

Wood was back on top with a 2:04.0631s early in his second run, after which he immediately ran wide and kicked up the dirt exiting Hell Corner.

Even so, he went quicker again next time around with a 2:03.6491s, while D'Alberto crept back up to second on a 2:04.0406s, and Russell consolidated third on a 2:04.0691s.

Just before the chequered flag flew, Wood went even quicker again, and could well be driving this afternoon as a result.

Phantom Global was fourth on a 2:04.1952s and Rylan Gray set a 2:05.9201s in the #111 MRA IRC although that time will not stand given it is under the 2:06.0s benchmark for Invitational class cars.

Qualifying – Part 2 starts at 13:30 local time/AEDT/UTC +11, with half an hour also on the cards for the quicker 50 percent from Practice 6.

