The Barry Ryan-led squad will start the campaign without its 2023 championship-winning driver, Brodie Kostecki, whose absence is thus far only confirmed for the Bathurst 500 but whom is not expected to drive an Erebus Camaro again.

Amid Kostecki's ongoing absence, three sponsors including naming rights partner Coca-Cola have departed, with the team fielding two brand-new black-and-white Chevrolet Camaros in testing earlier this month at Winton.

Some red and yellow trim has now been added to the look, and expanded Bic branding, based on discreet shots posted online by the squad this afternoon.

Todd Hazelwood will fill in for Kostecki at least for the time being, while Jack Le Brocq had long been signed as Will Brown's replacement on the other side of the garage.

Meanwhile, Tickford Racing last week revealed a #55 Ford Mustang now sporting prominent Coca-Cola branding on the rear quarter panels.

Erebus will unveil its new look in full this Thursday in pit lane at Mount Panorama.