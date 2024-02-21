The South Australian had been signed by Erebus as a co-driver but has been called up to fill in for Brodie Kostecki, whose absence the team has thus far only confirmed for this weekend's Thrifty Bathurst 500.

The Betty Klimenko-owned squad's transporter was snapped by a fan today, apparently, sporting a large TFH Hire Services logo.

That would appear to explain the extra flashes of red and yellow which have been added to the Erebus livery, per teaser shots published by the team on social media earlier this week (See below).

It would also stand to reason given the existing relationship with Hazelwood, who is driving for TFH Racing in the Trans Am Series this year.

The photograph, posted by Kevin Richards to the ‘Everyone's Motorsport Army' Facebook page this afternoon, would appear to be current considering, for example, Bic's logo on the side of the trailer.

Erebus's two Chevrolet Camaros will be revealed tomorrow morning and are set to look significantly different to those which it fielded in 2023 given the departure of sponsors Coca-Cola (Europacific Partners), Shaw and Partners, and Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR).

Based on how they appeared in testing, along with the aforementioned teaser shots, Cars #9 of Jack Le Brocq and #99 of Hazelwood will likely sport a predominantly black and white look, with the addition of TFH branding on the doors.

Between that and the fact that Jayden Ojeda, most recently a Matt Stone Racing co-driver, was ‘evaluated' during pre-season testing at Winton would also increase the probability that the seat is Hazelwood's for the season.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola branding has appeared on Tickford Racing's #55 Championship entry of Thomas Randle and the PremiAir Racing-prepared #92 Super2 entry of Cameron McLeod.