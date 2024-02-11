It was the first of three rounds where the multi class open wheel category will be on the Shannons SpeedSeries program. Evans won the longer final Sandown race after Miles Bromley scored his second victory when he won Race 2.

Bromley led the latter from the start with Trent Grubel (Dallara F312) and Ryan Macmillan (F308/11) vying for second until they clashed and spun off at Turn 1 on the second lap. Macmillan recovered but Grubel had too much damage to continue.

After the Safety Car, Ryan Astley (F308/11) snared the lead away at Turn 2 before Bromley retook the it at Turn 6 a lap later. The Tim Macrow Racing driver was in control from there while Astley would be passed by Evans later.

On the penultimate lap Beau Russell (F308/11) slipped under Astley at Turn 9. But on the last circuit Astley retook the spot as Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014 Formula 4) finish fifth and first in F04. Macmillan was next ahead of George Kantzios (Dallara F308) and Matt Roesler (Tatuus FT-50) who took the F03 honours.

Evans was the initial leader of the last race until Bromley passed him at Turn 9. Bromley looked comfortable in front for the next 10 laps, but then spun off at Turn 1. It brought about the Safety Car as he could restart the car.

Evans resumed in the lead as Macmillan stalked him over the final laps, even to the point of a lung for the win on the last lap. He came up short but was still clear of Gruebel in third. Then followed Russell, Astley and Chris Slusarski (FT-50) who took out F02. F04 went to McNeill who was sixth outright.