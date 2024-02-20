While nothing has changed since the end of 2023 on the driver front, plenty's been going on behind the scenes.

Since Abu Dhabi, the AlphaTauri name has disappeared from the grid and has been replaced by RB.

Alfa Romeo has also disappeared, with the Swiss operation reverting to its underlying Sauber brand and the controversial addition of its title sponsors to make for a mouthful for commentators.

In terms of personnel, there have been some big changes too.

At McLaren, Rob Marshall and David Sanchez have joined from Red Bull Racing and Ferrari respectively and will bolster a team that was on the rise in 2023.

James Key, formerly of McLaren, has found his way back to Sauber and will work to lead its effort as Audi continues for its official entry into F1 in 2026.

Following Guenther Steiner's exit from Haas, designer Simone Resta followed suit, prompting Haas to promote Andrea De Zordo to the technical director role.

Meanwhile, Pat Fry is now ensconced at Williams. The technical guru was a key part in reversing McLaren's early fortunes and team boss James Vowles will be hoping he can have a similar impact at Grove.

There are two new team principals too, with Ayao Komatsu at Haas taking over from Steiner, whose contract wasn't renewed after the squad finished 10th last season.

At RB, Laurent Mekies has stepped into the rather large shoes left by Franz Tost following his retirement at the end of 2023.

The 2024 season officially gets underway with the opening round of the season on February 29-March 2.

However, three days of pre-season running are scheduled this week, beginning Wednesday.