The sport's owners have called for the matter to be resolved “at the earliest opportunity” as a cloud hangs over the Red Bull Racing team principal.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the 50-year-old became public earlier this month.

Horner has since faced an independent arbitrator, though the matter remains unresolved.

It's been reported F1's commercial boss, Stefano Domenicali, had reached out to Red Bull's Mark Mateschitz, 49 percent shareholder of the energy drink company, calling for Horner's dismissal.

However, there had been no public statement until now.

“We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process,” the statement read.

“We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.

“We will not comment further at this time.”

Further details of the allegations and situation surrounding Horner have become public.

Initially, reports of factional infighting within Red Bull Racing were suggested as a motive for the allegations, and while at its fundamental premise that is believed to be true, the make-up of those factions is not as it was first represented.

It's been suggested to Speedcafe that there is a growing distance between Horner, Adrian Newey, and Jos Verstappen (father of three-time world champion Max).

However, that is not the issue itself, which relates to the dealings with an individual – Speedcafe has chosen not to publish their name or specifics of the allegation.

It's understood Horner was afforded an opportunity to leave the team voluntarily before the allegations were made public, with a £650,000 payout to the individual who has made the allegations against him.

Internally, preparations were made for such a development, though Horner dug his heels in, maintaining he had done nothing wrong. He has maintained that stance throughout. Speedcafe makes no allegation or suggestion to the contrary.

Horner has remained active as team principal throughout the ordeal and featured heavily at the team's season launch last week.

He's also expected to feature at the team's pit wall for at least the start of the season with the saga likely to drag on for some time yet.