The embattled Red Bull Racing team principal is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which could spell an end to his glittering time in charge of the world championship-winning team.

Red Bull confirmed it was investigating the matter earlier this month, and Horner has since faced an independent arbitrator.

However, there has been no official word more than a week after that meeting.

Through the silence, Formula 1 Management issued a statement in which it called for the matter to be resolved “at the earliest opportunity.”

The FIA has now made its own statement, acknowledging the ongoing drama.

“In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further,” it stated.

“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

As the sport's governing body, the FIA is charged with the application of the rules and is in a position to act should the allegations against Horner prove correct.

However, the 50-year-old has also not breached any of the three sets of regulations that govern F1, namely sporting, technical, and financial.

The FIA is, therefore, nothing more than an interested observer in the matter as it stands.

Should the allegations be proven, it is also unlikely the FIA would get involved, as it would in all probability mark Horner's exit from Red Bull Racing.

Indeed, the governing body would only be able to get involved if the allegations proved correct and Horner remained with Red Bull Racing or reappeared in another role within the sport.

At that point, under the International Sporting Code, the FIA could look to pursue him for bringing the sport into disrepute.

That is a worst-case scenario for Horner, who has maintained his innocence throughout.

Speedcafe understands he refuted an offer to depart the team on his own terms prior to the situation becoming public and has since issued a brief statement denying the allegations.

He has not been stood down or suspended and has remained active as team principal throughout – including facing the media as part of the team's season launch last week.