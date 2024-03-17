It’s been alleged Ben Sulayem attempted to have a post-race time penalty for Fernando Alonso at last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix overturned.

First published by the BBC, it’s understood those were without substance.

Subsequent to that was a claim that the FIA president attempted to prevent the Las Vegas street circuit from being homologated.

A statement offering insight into the governing body’s compliance process has been issued in response to continued speculation surrounding the two incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the FIA, enquiries and complaints are received and managed by the Compliance Officer, and the Ethics Committee where appropriate,” the statement outlined.

“Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing strict confidentiality throughout the process.

“As a consequence, and in general, we are unable to confirm the receipt of any specific complaint and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on the complaints that we may receive from any parties.”

It’s understood that following a complaint being made against Ben Sulayem, the FIA’s ethics committee investigated and delivered a report to the FIA compliance officer, Paulo Basarri.

Speedcafe has learned that report deemed the allegation lacked substance.

However, the outcome of the allegations surrounding the FIA president’s attempts to hamper the Las Vegas circuit homologation are unknown.

There, it has been claimed Ben Sulayem instructed officials to find any fault or flaw in an attempt to delay issuing the circuit the license required to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The high-profile event was promoted by Formula 1, which would have created significant embarrassment had a problem been found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions between Formula 1 Management and the FIA have been growing for some time, with skirmishes known to be taking place across a number of battlegrounds.

That includes which organisation is responsible for issuing and policing media accreditation, branding, and ownership of some assets.