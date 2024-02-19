Rushbrook is set to jet in from the United States on Friday to watch the Thrifty Bathurst 500.

He'll be part of a large presence for Ford, which includes not only the local motorsport department, but Ford Australia President and CEO Andrew Birkic, and the crew that runs the Ford SuperVan.

Many of those Ford eyes will likely be on parity this weekend given the Mustang's struggles for much of the season last year.

The off-season wind tunnel programme has led to revised aero with hopes that the issues that affected last season have been rectified.

There are ongoing question marks over engine performance, however, with testing having continued over the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend.

Different Ford engine configurations were trialled over a number of different on-track demonstration sessions, while different shift cuts were also trialled – and highly likely to be used to balance parity this weekend.