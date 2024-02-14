The electric prototype has touched down in Australia ahead of an already-announced appearance during the Bathurst SuperFest.

The 2000-horsepower van was shaken down at Sydney Motorsport Park yesterday ahead of demonstrations during both the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour and the Thrifty Bathurst 500 over the next two weekends with Romain Dumas at the wheel.

A further two stops have been now added to the SuperVan tour, with both the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival and the Rolex Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix now on the schedule.

The SuperVan will lap at both events, with the announcement confirming that a ‘special guest' will be behind the wheel for Albert Park.

“SuperVan 4.2 was built to thrill crowds, and demonstrate the capability of Ford's electric performance vehicles, so we are very excited to be able to show more Aussies what makes this the most exciting van on earth,” said Sriram Pakkam, Senior Manager, Formula 1 and EV Demonstrators, Ford Performance.

Ford Australia President and CEO Andrew Birkic added: “Ford is on an exciting electrification pathway, and SuperVan 4.2 is a great illustration of what electrified performance can mean.

“With more stops added to the SuperVan tour in Australia, EV and performance fans around the country will be given an opportunity to see this feat of engineering and the next-level performance it delivers.”