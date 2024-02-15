The rear three-quarter panel and rear wing endplates of Car #55 now sport Coca-Cola logos and a big splash of red on what is otherwise a largely unchanged look relative to that introduced in July 2023 with the new logo of major sponsor Castrol.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) had held naming rights sponsorship of Erebus but was one of several backers to depart the squad amid what is understood to be a rift between its 2023 champion, Brodie Kostecki, and at least factions of the Barry Ryan-led team.

It had stated at the time that its decision did not affect existing agreements with Supercars itself or other teams, such as Brad Jones Racing, and Speedcafe has confirmed that the Tickford deal is through CCEP.

Randle tested what was essentially a plain white #55 Mustang at Winton just over a week ago, although so too was team-mate Cam Waters running with virtually no branding on his car, as is the norm for the Monster Energy machine in pre-season.

Car #6 has also been revealed this evening, in the customary matt black look of Monster, which is another CCEP product.

Both vehicles were shown off via a shoot at the Ford proving grounds in You Yangs, near Geelong, which is still used by locally-based Blue Oval designers.

This season is the first since 2009 in which Tickford will compete in the Supercars Championship as a two-car team, and the first without Tim Edwards as its Team Principal/CEO since 2004.

Experienced sport administrator Simon Brookhouse has been recruited as the new CEO at Campbellfield while Managing Director and co-owner Rod Nash has taken over team principal responsibilities.

The latter said, as part of Tickford's livery unveil, “As we gear up for the opening event, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the start of what promises to be an exhilarating season.

“Tickford Racing is not just a team; it's a community of passionate individuals united by the love of speed, competition, and the pursuit of victory.

“We thank all our working team for the preparation of our race cars and every other element that will be on display at track and at our Race Centre.

“Many thanks also to our existing partners and a huge welcome to our new sponsors.

“Our attention has a long view about the full year, but next week it's all about the opening event.”

Tickford is expected to field James Moffat and Tyler Everingham as enduro co-drivers for Waters and Randle respectively after they appeared at the recent Winton test, although those appointments are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, two other now former Erebus sponsors have appeared on another V8-powered Ford, the Ranger SuperUte of Cameron Crick which broke cover in the past 24 hours via social media, namely Southern Cross Truck Rentals and Shaw and Partners.

Tickford finished fourth in the teams' championship in 2023, best of the Ford teams, and will take up the fifth pair of pit lane garages when the season starts at Mount Panorama next weekend.

