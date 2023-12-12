Mike Krack has suggested Aston Martin is still on “honeymoon” with Fernando Alonso following a stellar first year with the team which has reinforced the idea of a further extension to his F1 career.

At the age of 42, Alonso said this past season with Aston Martin was his best, alongside the 2012 campaign with Ferrari when he missed out on a third title by three points to Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso scored eight podiums in 22 races with Aston Martin this year, notably finishing second in Canada, Monaco, and the Netherlands to claim fourth in the drivers’ standings, his highest position for a decade.

Throughout the season, Alonso has been lauded by all inside Aston Martin for not only his natural ability, but also for his drive, passion and composure, notably when results hit a downturn.

Continuing to extol Alonso’s virtues with the season now at an end, Krack said: “As a team, we were blown away from the first day.

“To be honest with you, I always thought the first few months were a bit of a honeymoon, but I’m quite happy we have managed to extend that honeymoon.

“We received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times, especially when it was difficult. When the car was competitive – or, more competitive – it’s obviously easier to be constructive but the true qualities came out.”

Highlighting the Mexican Grand Prix as an example, when Aston Martin suffered its worst result of the season with a double retirement, and bringing Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll into the equation, Krack said: “For both drivers, it would have been easy to take the microphones and slam the team, and it would probably have been deserved.

“But the true qualities of the team-playing character of both drivers came out at that time. For me, that is one of the highlights of the season, that as a team, we managed to stick together in that time.”

With Alonso’s two-year deal expiring at the end of next year, asked whether there was a desire to extend it, Krack simply replied: “Absolutely yes!”, further adding he was “not concerned” by Alonso’s age as was the case at former team Alpine.