The final night of the Festival showed exactly why this race is so special to the WA Speedway community with a huge crowd and great racing on show.

Originally organised to honour Jason and Darryl Krikke who were tragically killed in a non-racing related car accident, the race has expanded to also honour two other members of the Krikke Family in Shane and Michael who passed away in more recent years.

The Krikke Motorsport car of Dayne Kingshott was in action from the second row of heat 1 behind Matt Egel and Taylor Milling, with Goodyer alongside him.

Milling, Egel and Milling got into an awkward encounter with Milling and Goodyer coming together in close quarters racing with the former coming off second best.

On the restart Goodyer gapped Egel and that was how they would finish with Kingshott coming in third.

Callum Williamson continued his solid form with a win in heat 1, with Brad Maiolo and James Inglis putting on a great duel for second place with Inglis ultimately coming out on top.

Maiolo was eventually rounded up by Brock Zearfoss, with the #A1 of Lockie McHugh having a surprisingly quiet night in fifth.

The final heat race of the night was a disaster for Jayson Pryde who retired before the start with a flat right rear tyre.

Luke Oldfield started on the pole and maximised his opportunity with Kaiden Manders and Jamie Veal battling hard for second position with plenty of over-under-over passing across 4 laps.

That played into Oldfield's hands, winning the heat by two seconds from Veal and Manders.

The A Dash to decide the inside six rows of the feature race was won comfortably by Goodyer from Inglis and Brad Maiolo, while the B Dash was an emphatic victory for Brock Zearfoss, fittingly driving the #95 car – a number synonymous with Ron Krikke.

The last chance qualifiers (the B main) was won by Jordyn Charge by four seconds from Trent Pigdon, Cam McKenzie and Tim King in the final transfer positions.

The feature began in emotional fashion, with the field paced by Taylor Krikke driving the #2 car that was campaigned by her late father Shane in the mid 1990s, restored and owned by current car owner for Brock Zearfoss, Sean Carren.

The race would start with 35 laps on the board, with Goodyer and Zearfoss on the front row.

Egel was the first casualty with a broken front end after contact with the wall on the #97 car, pulling into the unique work area infield that is permitted at the Perth Motorplex for repairs.

Goodyer was solid on the restart as Zearfoss bided his time, with night one winner Williamson sitting third.

The Yellow flag would fly again for Kris Coyle, making heavy contact with the wall outside of turn 4.

Veal was lurking in fourth position and looking racy, dicing with James Inglis in the top five.

With 30 laps left, Williamson moved to second past Zearfoss and set sail for Goodyer.

Williamson took the lead on lap 25 when Goodyer was caught up in traffic and was convincing as he began to stretch the lead while Zearfoss began to pressure Goodyer.

Goodyer threw down a perfect slide job to reclaim the lead with 16 laps left to run, and then moved immediately back to the high side of the track to take the lane away from Williamson.

With five laps left Zearfoss slowed on the front straight, the reason not immediately clear but enough to rule him out of the remainder of the race.

Goodyer showed once gain why he is one of the best young talents, managing the race to perfection to take another win at the Motorplex from Williamson and McHugh having a quiet race combined with a last lap pass to take the final spot on the podium.

Goodyer won three of five nights of racing and won the week-long points chase in the Festival of Sprintcars, besting Williamson by four points.

“I definitely had to work for that one, Callum got past me, and I had to wait for the car to come back to me”, Goodyer said after the race.

“The track was great, was good fun racing and I'm just privileged to win this race. I know how much it means to so many people over here.”