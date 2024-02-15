US Star Brock Zearfoss has returned for the three events this week, including the Krikke Boys Shootout which will take place on Friday and Saturday night.

Heat 1 saw Dayne Kingshott and Australian Champions Lockie McHugh (current) and Marcus Dumsney (2022) in action, with Kingshott virtually unchallenged in the win with McHugh in second and WA local Jason Pryde in third.

Zearfoss was in action in Heat 2 and wasted no time in making his presence known dicing with Matt Egel for second position throughout the first part of the heat.

Up front, Jason Kendrick bounced back from a shocking night on Saturday to convert his front row start to a win in the heat from Zearfoss and Egel.

Goodyer started outside Callum Williamson in Heat 3 and did not waste the opportunity, taking the lead and driving away from the field.

Goodyer would go on to win the heat, with James Inglis in second and Andrew Priolo taking third from Jamie Veal and Jy Corbet.

The A Dash was eventful with Brock Zearfoss finding the wall on the back straight after near contact with Jason Kendrick, but Goodyer continued his dominance with a commanding win over Marcus Dumsney and Kendrick to decide the Inside starting lane of the feature race.

The B Dash would decide the outside lane of the feature, which was won by Andrew Priolo from Matt Egel and Dayne Kingshott.

The Mid Pack Dash would double as the B main, with 14 cars starting and two due to miss out on the night's feature.

Jamie Veal and Lockie McHugh were surprise starters, having missed out on the earlier dashes, however both moved to the front quickly and stayed there with Jy Corbet also putting in a sold showing to finish third ahead of local veteran Trent Pigdon.

With Goodyer, who won the Mr Sprintcar Nationals on Saturday, starting off the pole, it would take a big effort for anyone to get one over on the former Australian champion.

On the green flag Goodyer and Priolo went hammer and tong, with the West Aussie Priolo taking the early lead as Goodyer seemed to struggle on a full fuel load early in the race.

The yellow flag flew for the first caution of the night with four cars involved, with Inglis copping the worst of the damage but also Luke Oldfield, Pryde and Glenn Sutherland involved and Ryan Newton going to the work area with a flat front right tyre that appeared to be unrelated to the accident.

Priolo was jumped on the restart by Goodyear who immediately put some distance on the rest of the field, while Veal was methodically working his way through the field to fifth after starting in 13th.

The progress for Veal was soon halted with a flat left rear tyre, which was quickly changed in the work area under caution – Veal however would re-start from the back of the line.

With 20 laps to run at the re-start, it was a repeat of the previous for Goodyer, while Priolo lost a position to Matt Egel.

With most of the quick cars moving to the top side of the racetrack, it appeared very much to be a one lane racetrack with only the high lane working well.

Positions remained relatively stable from there on in, with Goodyer taking a dominating win from South Aussie Matt Egel and Andrew Priolo from Dayne Kingshott in fourth.

With his second win in succession, Goodyer said, “we seem to have good luck coming over here to Perth and to bang the boards for 30 laps was pretty awesome.

“We love coming over here, and we aren't giving it up to these west Aussies – we know they are good. Whoever you're racing you are going to be racing someone good, we have this car working well now so we are having fun.”

Racing resumes at the Motorplex on Friday with the Krikke Boys Shootout.