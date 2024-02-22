Erebus unveiled its new-look Camaros in Bathurst this morning, with the cars – as expected – carrying major backing from TFH.

That's a deal that comes via super sub Hazelwood who will stand in for Brodie Kostecki this weekend at the very least, and most likely for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Hazelwood and TFH have already tied up on a Trans Am programme for this season, which opened the door for the Erebus deal once the likes of Coca-Cola, Shaw and Partners and Southern Cross Truck Rentals left the team.

At this morning's launch, TFH boss Brett Thomas outlined how an act of charity from Hazelwood last year prompted the relationship between the business and driver.

“I have a personal relationship with Todd and it's funny how things work out in life,” said Thomas.

“Todd supported us with a charity day last year, out of the goodness of his heart. He turned up and he didn't want anything for it.

“And then an opportunity came up when Todd lost his [Blanchard Racing Team] ride last year and I threw out a bit of an olive branch that we'd like to run a Trans Am, which we agreed to.

“And then obviously Erebus has come along for him which was a great thing for Todd at the time.

“I'm supporting Todd because, basically, Todd supported us.

“And that opened the door to have some conversations with Erebus only a short period of time just back, and we were able to come to some terms and we're happy to be here and happy to be part of the Erebus team and support Jack [Le Brocq] and Todd.”

Hazelwood confirmed that the TFH Racing Trans Am programme will go ahead despite this Supercars lifeline with Erebus.

“[I'm] fully committed to the Trans Am programme,”he said.

“Brett and his team have been really supportive. It has been no issue from both sides of the fence. You know, [CEO] Barry [Ryan] and and the management team at Erebus Motorsport actually see it as a real positive thing for me to be doing extra laps in that Trans Am programme.

“There's nothing like seat time in our industry. Now with only 12 rounds in the Supercars Championship, us as drivers are all chomping at the bit of what else we can do outside of Supercars.

“And Trans Am fits that curriculum perfectly, because there's only one clash, at the end of the year at the Adelaide 500. If we get to that point of the year, we'll worry about it then.

“But for now I'll be doubling up and the calendar works well. It's basically one event after the other for the first half of the year. So I'll be keeping myself sharp behind the wheel, and working with the same identity with TFH both in the Supercars programme and Trans Am is really cool.”