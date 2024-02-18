He won the morning race and was unbeatable in the points after New Zealander Ben Stewart retired his Chev Camaro with a blown clutch. Herne then took on the challenge to start the last from the back of the grid and attempt to collect $1000 if he could win the race. He was able to charge to the lead in seven laps and won by 10s.

Herne was presented with the inaugural Tran Tasman Trophy with fellow Aussie Graham Cheney and Brent Collins from NZ the runners-up. Team captain Mark Crutcher accepted the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy on behalf of the Australian Team.

NZ's Brent Collins finished second ahead of Cheney, Australia's Brad Gartner (Challenger), Crutcher (Ford Mustang), Greg Keam (Mustang) and Michael Coulter (Camaro).

The weather was hot for the feature, in striking contrast to the week before in Christchurch. Collins led ahead of Cheney who did briefly sample the lead before Collins grabbed it back. Gartner was third ahead of Crutcher, Steve Ross (Camaro), NZ captain Peter Ward (Camaro) and Michael Coulter.

The latter's Camaro failed to make it through the first lap as it stopped on track and the Safety Car was deployed. Herne had already picked off several and was seventh when the race resumed and in a couple of laps was in front.

It took two laps to pass the leader Collins who not only lost the lead, but Cheney was able to follow Herne's move and grab second. Ward was able to pass Crutcher and Gartner to finish fourth while Keam finished sixth. Ross, Brett Rudd (Mustang) and Anthony Tenkate (Mustang) completed the top 10

Paul Hadley (Camaro) had contact with Andrew Turner (Mustang) at the Turn 9 hairpin where Maurice Shapley (Challenger) was caught up as result. Tenkate missed the three who were able to clear the scene without the need for another Safety Car.