A deal was close to fruition to again race a TA2 Ford Mustang, but Speedcafe understands that an external factor halted progress just before it was signed off. Further to that, there was speculation that Herne was in the mix for a potent link with Chevrolet, although that has not be substantiated.

The 21-year-old from Lismore in the northern NSW has reported on social media that as hard as he tried, he missed out on a drive in the US.

“I've been asked plenty of times about what's happening with the US, and unfortunately with the first round of the TA2 at Sebring happening next week, despite my best efforts, I won't be there,” his message stated.

“It's a very, very tough sport, there's no secrets that money is the deciding factor not only in this circumstance, but in every aspect of this sport, both in Australia and the US.

“Even though I had put wheels into motion early and gotten so bloody painstakingly close to having the chance of a lifetime, it just wasn't meant to be.

“I've got to count my lucky stars for even having the opportunity to go over there and race last year, representing some great brands and learning more and more as every day went on.

“Challenges came from left field no doubt, and it was a tough year, but I'm a better person for it. It's forced me to dig a bit deeper in myself to ensure I'm more prepared for the future challenges.

“Now, this does sound doom and gloom, but I am very fortunate in the fact that I've got a great support network around me, and I will try my best to get back over there for the odd race this season.”

Herne has two Australian Trans Am and a Tasman Cup title and is also very accomplished on the dirt track ovals. Most recently he competed in the TA2 Trans-Tasman Challenge over two rounds in New Zealand. Not only did he win all six races, but he also dominated in the Dodge Challenger he drove.

Prior to that he raced the 2023 season with Cube 3 Ford Mustang with three podiums and 11th in the series. He was leading the last race at the Circuit of the Americas near the end, when hit and turned around.

“There's also some other ideas I've got brewing in the back of my mind, so we'll see. Every setback is the chance for a new opportunity, this one could be pretty bloody cool,” he added.