Horner was part of the all-conquering squad's season launch at its Milton Keynes HQ, with the toll the order has taken on the 50-year-old apparent.

“Obviously my focus is very much on the season ahead as it has been business as normal,” he said of the situation.

“There is an investigation that I'm obviously complying with and working with fully, but that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

The allegations against Horner entered into the public domain last week, with the Englishman attending arbitration over the matter last Friday.

Nothing has since happened, with the Red Bull team boss continuing to work as normal.

However, he concedes it has been a distraction within the team.

“Inevitably, there has been a distraction but the team are very together,” he confessed.

“Everybody is focused on the season ahead, so it's been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.

“I think that the team are gearing up for the season ahead, we're in good shape and we're fully focused on going racing,” he added of the looming start to the season.

“Looking forward to being in Bahrain next week and seeing RB20 run and the one thing that focuses everybody's attention is the car. We're very united and together in that focus.”

Horner also moved to play down suggestions of tension with the Austrian side of the Red Bull operation.

It has been speculated friction between the broader drinks company and the F1 operation had led to the current situation.

However, Speedcafe understands that that is not accurate.

“We're very united,” Horner said when asked about the current relationship with the Red Bull parent company.

“We've always had tremendous support from the shareholders since Dietrich [Mateschitz]'s passing.

“The shareholders have been incredibly supportive, and you can see the level of investment there is on campus here with powertrains, with the future of Formula 1, that we're one team.”

Horner is the longest-serving team boss in pit lane, having headed the team since Red Bull Racing joined as a constructor in its own right in 2005.

In that time, he's led the team to seven drivers' championships and six constructors' crowns.

Earlier this year, he was among those awarded as part of King Charles' New Year Honours List, which saw him appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to motorsport.