A Benetton B193B as driven by Schumacher and Riccardo Patrese during the 1993 F1 season will join the long list of machinery already confirmed.

Schumacher won the Portuguese Grand Prix at the wheel of a B193B.

It is the third Benetton announced following the announcement of a Nelson Piquet-driven B190, the model that won the 1990 Australian Grand Prix, and a 2000-spec V10.

“This car is absolutely iconic and has an incredibly rich provenance,” said event director Tim Possingham.

“Cars like this are only seen on track a couple of times a year and mostly only in the northern hemisphere at places such as Goodwood.

“We are very pleased to see that the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is attracting cars such as this.

“Our proximity to Europe, where these cars reside, is a challenge for us, but it is great to see that we are attracting more and more of these cars year on year and going from strength to strength.”

The Benetton B193B, designed by Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne, was an evolution of the B192 of the previous year, though 15 centimetres narrower to comply with the regulations.

The car featured an eight-cylinder Ford Cosworth engine and was one of the first cars to adopt a high-nose design. It also boasted traction control, antilock brakes, active suspension and a semi-automatic gearbox.

The B193B was introduced at the third round of the 1993 championship while the Entstone squad, today known as Alpine, experimented with a B193C in testing – Schumacher and Patrese both trialling a four-wheel steering solution at Estoril.

Indeed, Schumacher used the system in the Japanese and Australian Grands Prix but failed to finish either before it was banned.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival runs across the March 16-17 weekend, a week before the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has already been confirmed, as well as former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner and Sky F1 commentator David Croft with other high-profile names expected to join that list.