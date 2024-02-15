Johnson is making the step up to Super2 with AIM Motorsport this year after a season in Super3, when he drove a Kelly Racing-built Nissan Altima.

The ex-Tickford Racing S550 Mustang will sport somewhat similar colours to said Altima, as well as the machinery he piloted in Trans Am competitions, thanks to backing from NAPA Auto Parts.

Titan Caravans takes pride of place on the flanks, while minor sponsors include Dick Johnson Racing backers in Shell V-Power and Pirtek.

The livery will also feature a Queensland map motif on the roof in a nod to grandfather Dick, as well as the #117.

That is, of course, a reference to Dick's famous #17, which is already in use by Anderson Motorsport for its ex-DJR Team Penske Falcon of which Max Vidau will take the wheel in 2024.

“It's great to continue my motorsport journey with NAPA Auto Parts into the Dunlop Super2 Series,” said Jett Johnson.

“I tested the Gen2 Mustang at Winton recently and it was really fast. It's the best race car I have ever driven and I'm really looking forward to the season.

“Last year was terrific to learn the circuits in a Supercar, understand how to get the most out of the tyre in qualifying and really prepare myself for the next step into Super2.

“It's a big step, but it's a challenge that I'm ready for.

“This simply isn't possible without the support of Titan Caravans, NAPA Auto Parts, all of my other partners and of course my family. They have my back and I'm really excited for the 2024 season.”

Johnson will be engineered by former Walkinshaw figure Erik Pender as part of AIM Motorsport's deal with former Chaz Mostert engineer Adam De Borre.

The latter will engineer team-mate Zane Morse's car, while James Masterton has brought his own Tickford-built Mustang along to make for a three-car attack on the 2024 Super2 Series, which starts next weekend at Mount Panorama.