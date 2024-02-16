Global action camera brand, GoPro, has signed on as the official camera partner of Karting Australia and will be the presenting partner of the KZ2 Gearbox category at the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

The organisation plans to use GoPro product to heighten its livestream coverage and social media content with on-board laps showcasing angles not seen before in the sport.

“(The partnership) reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence but also offers motorsport enthusiasts a true insight into the intensity of the kart racing through the lens of GoPro's state-of-the-art cameras,” said Karting Australia Chief Operating Officer, Lee Hanatschek.

For some years now, it has been a requirement that all competitors in the AKC carry a forward facing camera on their kart's nassau (number) panel to aid in the judicial process should there be an on-track incident.

The team at GoPro will bring their experience in action sports to enhance the dynamic nature of karting and elevate awareness of the sport.

“Our mission is to capture incredible moments, and what better way to showcase the thrill of karting…we are excited to bring the excitement of each race to life with onboard hot laps and immersive content,” said GoPro Australia's Carlos McCarthy.

The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship begins next weekend at Adelaide's Bolivar Raceway, February 22-25.