The Kiwi rejoins the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship field with MTEC Motorsport after finishing second in the standings in 2023.

The drive follows an operation last month to address appendicitis, before his first season in the direct feeder category to the IndyCar Series.

“I'm really excited to be able to race in the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands this year,” said Hedge.

“Only yesterday I was on a flight from Helsinki to Doha, then from there back to New Zealand and of course that was time in the air while everyone else was getting time on the track so it's not ideal.

“Missing some of the testing is going to make for a challenge but I am up for it. I feel recovered from recent surgery I had on my appendix and I am very thankful to the people who made this awesome opportunity happen for me.

“I'd like to thank particularly the Tony Quinn Foundation, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand, Heartland Chips, Geraldine Cheese and Dayle ITM. Alongside all my other supporters of course who all contributed to make this happen.

“There are a few goals this weekend that I want to achieve. The first is to test my body and make sure I am fit and healthy after my surgery and of course the second is to try and win the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands.

“I can't wait to get out there today and get stuck in.”

Hedge's addition takes the field to 18 cars for the 2024 New Zealand Grand Prix, the first in the South Island for 17 years and first ever at Highlands.