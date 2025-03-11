The return of Stars of Karting for the twilight prelude to this weekend’s Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix didn’t disappoint with Jac Preston taking out the premier KZ2 Gearbox category, Liam Carr and Jace Matthews backing up their Victorian State Championship wins from Sunday and Jake Kostecki staging a stunning run from 15th on the grid.

Kostecki was in a battle of up to 10 karters that could have won the Cadet 12 race, however, kept his cool and was able to work his way to the front to ultimately win the 11 minute Feature race. It was reminiscent of some of the 10-year-old’s performances in Europe over recent times and he has signalled his intentions for this year’s Australian Kart Championship.

He led home third generation racer, Jarvis Hindle and Jensen Damaschino in what was undoubtedly the race of the event.

Jac Preston – with fresh colours and a new race number for 2025 was the toast of the KZ2 Gearbox category.

After an early battle with Toby Dvorak, Queenslander Preston soon took the lead and dominated from there on – taking a comfortable victory in his Kart Republic machine.

Nulon Racing Supercars star, James Golding was valiant in his return to KZ2 racing ahead of a full year campaign, however couldn’t catch Preston. After being mired in third for much of the Feature race, he got himself into second and crested the podium. Meantime, reigning Australian Champion, Sam Dicker put on one of the stronger performances having to work his way through the field, clawing his way to third place.

After winning his first KA2 Junior state title on Sunday, Sydneysider, Liam Carr backed that up with a sensational performance in the Race of Stars. The youngster took little time to get himself to the lead in the Feature and wasn’t headed from there.

Another New South Welshman, in Ayrton Dalmaso, has continued his strong start to 2025 finishing second. Moving teams to Empire Kartsport and chassis to an OTK outfit has already shown returns for Dalmaso and he will return to Todd Road at the end of the month brim full of confidence.

Completing the podium in his finest performance in the premier junior category was local driver, Anashe Manyau. After topping practice, Manyau was able to score a podium on the biggest stage of them all.

In the TaG Light feature race, like Carr, Jace Matthews was able to repeat the dose at the holiday Monday Stars of Karting event.

While crossing the line third, post race restart infringements were handed to the first two across the line handing the Sunshine Coaster the win, with Max Walton taking second and Jackson Souslin-Harlow completing the podium.

An interested bystander through the event was Mercedes Formula 1 rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was a popular visitor taking in the action.

Also on hand throughout the day were Victorian Sports, Tourism and Major events Minister, Steve Dimopoulus – who took to the wheel of a kart during the day – as did Port Phillip Bay Councillor, Heather Cunsolo and Tom Mottram – Australian Grand Prix Corporation head of events and Karting Australia Directors, Dr. Sarah Ryan and Sam Reid – who got behind the wheel for the first time in many years.

Returning to Todd Road were Australian internationals – James Wharton – who lines up this weekend for ART Grand Prix in his third FIA Formula 3 event and Aiva Anagnostiadis – who has been selected for the all-female F1 Academy with backing from TAG Heuer.

“It was terrific to have the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events – Steve Dimopoulus – and Councillor Heather Cunsolo on hand at the Stars of Karting to sample first-hand how great our sport of karting is,” Karting Australia CEO, Kelvin O’Reilly told Speedcafe.

“To have Kimi Antonelli, James Wharton and Aiva Anagnostiadis on hand to help inspire our young racers was also exceptional. They all got a real buzz about seeing them trackside.”

Karting Australia returns to the Port Melbourne facility the weekend of March 28-30 for the opening round of the 2025 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.